Clarksville Police report Motorcycle Fatality on McKenzie Drive
Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, July 23rd, 2017, at approximately 9:30pm, Clarksville Police report a 30 year old male rider lost control his motorcycle, for an unknown reason, and struck the roadway surface on McKenzie Drive in Clarksville.
The rider and motorcycle skidded off the road and struck a vehicle parked in the driveway at 3800 block of McKenzie Drive.
The rider was not wearing a helmet.
He was transported to Tennova Healthcare where he was pronounced deceased.
Speed was a factor in the crash.
No charges are pending.
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, fatality, McKenzie Drive, Motorcycle Accident, Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
