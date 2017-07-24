Clarksville Police respond to Hit and Run Crash that leaves Motorcyclist in Extremely Critical Condition

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are investigating a hit and run motorcycle crash which occurred on Sunday, July 23rd, 2017 around 11:54pm at the 700 Block of Providence Boulevard.

There are very few details available in reference to the cause of the crash.

The motorcycle ridden by a 31 year old male was traveling south on Providence Boulevard when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Impala did not stop to assist the rider and left the scene of the crash.

The 31 year old rider was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by Lifeflight and is in extremely critical condition.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jennifer Szczerbiak, 931.648.0656, ext 5476 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

