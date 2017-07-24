Nashville Sounds return to First Tennessee Park for Eight Game Homestand

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home Tuesday, July 25th to open an eight-game homestand at First Tennessee Park.

The Sounds welcome the Las Vegas 51s – the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets – for a four-game series from July 25th-28th.

The second half of the homestand features a four-game set against the Salt Lake Bees – the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim from July 29th-August 1st.

Below is a preview for each game of the homestand:

Tuesday, July 25th

Nashville Sounds vs. Las Vegas

7:05pm | Gates open at 3:00pm for pre-game concert area; full ballpark opens at 6:00pm.

Pre-game performance by country music stars Michael Ray and Chris Lane at the Guitar Scoreboard Plaza as part of a taping for “CMT Hot 20 Countdown.” Ray begins the show at 4:00pm and Lane follows at 5:00pm.

Tuesday Night Live – Join us for Nash-Vegas Night as we pay tribute to The King – Elvis.

Wednesday, July 26th

Nashville Sounds vs. Las Vegas

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm.

College Night – University of Tennessee/Nashville Sounds hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by First Tennessee.

Seniors (60 and older) receive discounted Corner or Select tickets – subject to availability.

Thursday, July 27th

Nashville Sounds vs. Las Vegas

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback jerseys to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Coca-Cola fountain soda and Budweiser draft beer specials for $2.00.

Friday, July 28th

Nashville Sounds vs. Las Vegas

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm.

FOX17 post-game fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security. Enjoy the fireworks with a custom 2005 playlist to commemorate that season’s Nashville Sounds Pacific Coast League Championship.

Saturday, July 29th

Nashville Sounds vs. Salt Lake

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our family-friendly Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Boy Scouts of America Night at First Tennessee Park. Bring your troop or pack to the game and enjoy discounted tickets. Call a Sounds group sales rep for tickets.

Sunday, July 30th

Nashville Sounds vs. Salt Lake

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:00pm.

Back to School Night – Gear up for school with a special Sounds Backpack Giveaway presented by First Tennessee to the first 1,000 fans.

Faith and Family Night presented by Trevecca Nazarene University & WAY-FM – Join the Sounds for a night of worship and baseball with player testimony. Aaron Shust performs a pre-game concert at the guitar scoreboard plaza with gates opening for the festivities at 5:00pm.

Pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:35pm-5:50pm. In addition, the Sounds promo team will host the coloring station for children to color baseball posters and sign up for on-field games.

Military Sunday presented by Piedmont Natural Gas and Tennessee 811– The Sounds extend their military appreciation with special military green jerseys and discounted Corner or General Admission tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.

Booster’s Kids Club Day – Kids Club members are invited to join us for our annual Booster’s Kids Club Day presented by First Tennessee. Members and their families can take advantage of discounted corner seat tickets among other benefits.

Post-Game Kids (ages 12 & under) Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.

Monday, July 31st

Nashville Sounds vs. Salt Lake

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm.

Buck Showalter Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers to the first 2,000 fans.

Tuesday, August 1st

Nashville Sounds vs. Salt Lake

12:05pm | Gates open at 11:00am.

Tuesday Night Live – Game Show Mania. Join us for an early start as we put a Sounds spin on game shows throughout the afternoon.

The Nashville Sounds have partnered with the following media outlets – Mondays: 96.3 JACKfm, Tuesdays: The Tennessean and NASH-FM 103.3, Wednesdays: 102.5 The Game, Thursdays: iHeartMedia, Fridays: FOX17, and Sundays: WSMV-TV Channel 4.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

