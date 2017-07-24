|
Tennessee Consumer Affairs Shares Scam Prevention Tips for Summer Travelers
Nashville, TN – With Tennesseans squeezing in one last vacation before the school year starts, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Consumer Affairs urges consumers to be on the lookout for scammers and identity thieves who target summer travelers.
“Summer travel is a great opportunity to make fun memories with family and friends,” said TDCI Deputy Commissioner Brian McCormack. “Unfortunately, deceptive tactics like bogus vacation rentals and gas station credit card skimmers can quickly put a damper on a good time. By remembering a few basic scam-prevention guidelines, Tennessee consumers can help protect their money and personal information while out and about this summer.”
TDCI offers the following tips and information to help Tennesseans avoid common scams and guard their identity while traveling.
Card Skimmers/Shimmers
Gas stations are a popular spot for scammers to place card skimmers and shimmers to glean your credit/debit card’s information. Skimmers are found on the outside of the card reader and target the magnetic strip. Shimmers are found inside the card reader and target the chip in chip cards. It’s important to check for skimmers before inserting credit or debit cards. Because shimmers are so small and placed inside the card reader, they’re nearly undetectable.
Travel agencies
Do your research before handing over money for travel planning/booking services. A warning sign that you’re not dealing with a legitimate travel agent is a requirement to pay for a trip without a contract, that transactions are carried out only by phone, and/or the failure to disclose in writing the name of the hotel, airline, or other vendors.
Free or Deeply Discounted Travel
Too good to be true giveaways or offers for travel should raise flags that it could be a scam. These scams can commonly be found on social media with friends sharing posts for a chance to win free flights or trips. Consumers may also get telephone calls or emails claiming that they’ve won a free trip.
Vacation Rentals
Some vacation rentals may come with a price that’s too good to be true. Scammers can pull pictures from other sites, misleading consumers about where they will be staying. A listing may advertise that the room has ocean views with photos that look to be on the beach, but you may end up with a condo that’s actually three blocks from the beach.
For more consumer tips and resources, visit the TDCI Division of Consumer Affairs at www.tn.gov/consumer.
