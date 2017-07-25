Clarksville Police release name of Motorcycle Fatality on McKenzie Drive

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On July 23rd, 2017, a 30 year old male rider lost control his motorcycle and struck the roadway surface on McKenzie Drive in Clarksville. Today, Clarksville Police report the riders name is Christopher Howes of Clarksville.

Howes and his motorcycle skidded off the road and struck a vehicle parked in the driveway at 3800 block of McKenzie Drive.

Clarksville Police respond to a Motorcycle Fatality at McKenzie Drive Sunday morning.

Howes was not wearing a helmet.

He was transported to Tennova Healthcare where he was pronounced deceased.

Speed was a factor in the crash.

No charges are pending.


