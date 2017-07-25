|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police release name of Motorcycle Fatality on McKenzie Drive
Clarksville, TN – On July 23rd, 2017, a 30 year old male rider lost control his motorcycle and struck the roadway surface on McKenzie Drive in Clarksville. Today, Clarksville Police report the riders name is Christopher Howes of Clarksville.
Howes and his motorcycle skidded off the road and struck a vehicle parked in the driveway at 3800 block of McKenzie Drive.
Howes was not wearing a helmet.
He was transported to Tennova Healthcare where he was pronounced deceased.
Speed was a factor in the crash.
No charges are pending.
SectionsNews
TopicsChristopher Howes, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, fatality, McKenzie Drive, Motorcycle Accident, Motorcycle Crash, Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed