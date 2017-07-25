|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police release name of Motorcyclist in Hit and Run Crash
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police have released the name of the motorcyclist involved in a hit and run motorcycle crash which occurred on Sunday, July 23rd, 2017 at the 700 Block of Providence Boulevard. The rider of the motorcycle’s name is Ronnie Waller, 31 of Clarksville.
The motorcycle ridden by Waller was traveling south on Providence Boulevard when the crash occurred.The vehicle which hit the rider was a 2008-2016, Chevrolet Impala with a color described as Carbon Flash Metallic (simplified either a dark gray or silver). The Impala lost a rocker panel during the collision (see photo below).
The driver of the Impala did not stop to assist the rider and left the scene of the crash.
The Waller was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by Lifeflight in extremely critical condition. His status has been upgraded to stable.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Jennifer Szczerbiak, 931.648.0656, ext 5476 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
SectionsNews
TopicsChevrolet Impala, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Hit and Run, Jennifer Szczerbiak, LifeFlight, Motorcycle Accident, Motorcycle Crash, Providence Boulevard, Ronnie Waller, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed