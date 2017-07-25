Clarksville Police release name of Motorcyclist in Hit and Run Crash

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police have released the name of the motorcyclist involved in a hit and run motorcycle crash which occurred on Sunday, July 23rd, 2017 at the 700 Block of Providence Boulevard. The rider of the motorcycle’s name is Ronnie Waller, 31 of Clarksville.

The motorcycle ridden by Waller was traveling south on Providence Boulevard when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Impala did not stop to assist the rider and left the scene of the crash.

The Waller was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by Lifeflight in extremely critical condition. His status has been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jennifer Szczerbiak, 931.648.0656, ext 5476 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

