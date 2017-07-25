Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


CMCSS announces Two Administrative Appointments

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System - CMCSSMontgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has announced two administrative appointments.

Eric Foister will serve in the assistant principal/teacher split position at Montgomery Central Middle School. Wesley “Evan” Stinson will serve in the assistant principal/teacher split position at Northeast Middle School.

(L to R) Eric Foister and Wesley Stinson.

Mr. Foister has worked in CMCSS for four years as special population secondary consulting teacher and formerly as the lead special education teacher and boys’ basketball coach at West Creek High School.

He has 21 years’ experience in education in Tennessee and Indiana. He earned his Ed.S. in leadership from Austin Peay State University, and an M.A. in special education from Oakland City University in Indiana.

Mr. Stinson has been a math teacher at Kenwood Middle School since 2015. Previously, he served as a teacher and counselor at Weems Academy’s middle and high school. He earned his Instructional leadership administrative endorsement from Bethel University.

He earned his M.S. in human development and leadership from Murray State University and his B.S. in middle school education at Murray.


