Dodging the Roadkill: Rattlesnake Saloon

Tuscumbia, AL – My local H.O.G chapter organized a group ride to the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia, Alabama. I had never heard of the place, but was pleasantly surprised when we arrived.

Our ride began in Clarksville, TN and started down Highway 48/13, where we veered down Highway 13 towards Erin, TN, and Waverly, TN. Highway 13 is a beautiful ride through some beautiful Tennessee countryside.

Once we cleared through Waverly, we passed the Loretta Lynn Ranch and made our way to Waynesboro, TN. From there we hopped on the Natchez Trace Parkway, which is always a delightful ride.

The Trace was gorgeous as always, filled with cyclists, hikers, bikers and folks out for a lazy afternoon ride through some of the most historic and captivating countryside anywhere.

While on the Trace, we crossed into Alabama and then made our way to Cherokee, Alabama, before cruising into Tuscumbia.

A narrow, winding, two lane road brought us to our destination, the Rattlesnake Saloon and Seven Springs Lodge.

The land where the property sits has been in the family since 1916 when Owen Foster bought the first track of the 6,000 acre property. Used primarily for farming and timber, Foster’s son William eventually used the shelter, (now the saloon), as a hog pen.

Eventually it was decided to create a lodge, now known as the Seven Springs Lodge. Initially a place that catered to hunters, it was soon opened to trail riding, ATV and motorcycle events and more.

Realizing that the Lodge needed a Saloon, construction began to build from a shanty to it’s current design. During the construction, workers found a rattlesnake den and hence the name, Rattlesnake Saloon.

Parking at the entrance to the facility requires that they shuttle you down to the cave itself. It’s a delicate ride in the back of a pick-up truck that winds down a narrow dirt road, into the mouth of the cave, where the saloon sits.

We didn’t get to take a look at the lodge, but it’s a popular destination for hiking, trail riding, camping and more.

The area is also close to the Buffalo River and all of those recreational opportunities are available as well.

I had a good experience, the food was good, the service was friendly, and there were no “snakes” involved.

I recommend a visit.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

