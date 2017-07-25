|
Hopkinsville Community College to host open house for scholarship that provides Kentuckians with free tuition
Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship open house on Monday, July 31st from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at the College’s Auditorium Building.
The event is set up to assist students interested in applying for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, which will pay tuition for short-term, career-related certificates and diplomas in fields where there are good paying jobs.
Many of these courses can be completed in four months or less.
Qualifying areas for the 2017-2018 year are health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business services/IT, and construction.
Attendees will receive information about the following topics
– What is the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship?
– Overview of the eligible programs
– How to apply for the scholarship via the KHEAA website
– Financial Aid application assistance (FAFSA is required)
– Assistance with applying to HCC
Here’s how the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship works.
Student must meet the following criteria:
Anyone who has not yet earned a college degree of any type is eligible for free tuition toward earning a certificate or diploma in one of the five qualifying areas. There are no income or age limits to qualify. The only educational requirement to apply is a high school diploma or GED.
Learn more about the scholarship at http://bit.ly/HCCWorkReadyOpenHouse
