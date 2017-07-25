Hopkinsville Community College to host open house for scholarship that provides Kentuckians with free tuition

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship open house on Monday, July 31st from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at the College’s Auditorium Building.

The event is set up to assist students interested in applying for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, which will pay tuition for short-term, career-related certificates and diplomas in fields where there are good paying jobs.

Many of these courses can be completed in four months or less.

Qualifying areas for the 2017-2018 year are health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business services/IT, and construction.

Attendees will receive information about the following topics

– What is the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship?

– Overview of the eligible programs

– How to apply for the scholarship via the KHEAA website

– Financial Aid application assistance (FAFSA is required)

– Assistance with applying to HCC

Here’s how the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship works.

Student must meet the following criteria:

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Be a Kentucky resident

Be a high school graduate or be enrolled in or have completed a General Educational Development (GED) Program

Have not earned an associate’s or higher degree

Be enrolled, or accepted for enrollment, at an eligible postsecondary institution in an approved program of study that leads to an industry recognized certificate, credential, or diploma in a high-demand workforce sector.

Anyone who has not yet earned a college degree of any type is eligible for free tuition toward earning a certificate or diploma in one of the five qualifying areas. There are no income or age limits to qualify. The only educational requirement to apply is a high school diploma or GED.

Learn more about the scholarship at http://bit.ly/HCCWorkReadyOpenHouse

About Hopkinsville Community College



For most Pennyrile Kentucky region residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. KCTCS consists of more than 70 campuses and 97,000 students.

For more information, visit www.hopkinsville.kctcs.edu

Sections

Topics