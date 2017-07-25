TBI adds Drug Conspiracy Suspect Brandon Bradford to Top Ten Most Wanted List

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has a new addition to its Top 10 Most Wanted list: Brandon Bradford.

Bradford (DOB 3-19-79) is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Heroin.

Ongoing investigation efforts determined Bradford and his co-conspirators supplied a street gang with large quantities of Heroin.

Bradford is a known member of the Vice Lords with ties to Chicago and the Middle Tennessee area.

He has a history that includes Aggravated Robbery and Felony Possession of a Handgun and, as such, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Bradford is an African-American man who stands 5’9” and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bradford’s whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to Bradford’s arrest.

Sections

Topics