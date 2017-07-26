APSU Men’s Basketball to play in 2017 NIT Season Tip-Off

APSU Sports Information

Brooklyn, NY – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team will participate in the NIT Season Tip-Off, November 10th-19th, 2017, hosting two games and traveling for two contests as part of the 32nd iteration of the event.

The Governors will travel to Vanderbilt, November 10th, to open the event against a Commodore squad that advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. It will be the Govs third meeting with the Commodores since 2013.

That will be followed by Austin Peay’s first-ever trip to Charlottesville, Virginia to take on the Virginia Cavaliers, November 13th. The Cavaliers have made four consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32, falling to eventual East Region runner-up Florida in 2017.

The Governors will return home to host their final two contests in the event. The Governors will host Oakland City, November 16th, before closing the event out against UNC-Asheville, November 19th. It will be Austin Peay’s fourth time to host the Mighty Oaks in the last five seasons, while UNC-Asheville will visit Clarksville for the first time since 1979.

The NIT Season Tip-Off is one of 11 college basketball events owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a large portfolio of 31 collegiate sporting events worldwide. The roster includes three Labor Day weekend college football games; FCS opening-weekend game; 14 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 300-plus hours of programming, reaches almost 64 million viewers and attracts over 700,000 attendees each year.

With satellite offices in Albuquerque, Birmingham, Boca Raton, Boise, Dallas-Fort Worth, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Montgomery and St. Petersburg, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

