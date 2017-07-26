Clarksville Police need assistance Identifying Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that the individual in the photo below was involved in vehicle burglaries in which over $800.00 in tools and equipment were taken on July 19th, 2017 around 3:00am from the 800 block of Cumberland Drive. The individual is approximately 5’8-5’10.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Matos, 931.648.0656, ext 5156 or can call the TIPSLINE 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

