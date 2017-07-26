|
Clarksville Police report BB Gun Vandals Create Over $10,000 in Vehicle Damage
Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, July 25th, 2017, Clarksville Police Officers were very busy taking vandalism reports after, at least, 15 vehicles were damaged by BB Gun damage in the overnight hours, between July 24th and July 25th.
The vast majority of the vehicles damaged were at residences long the 41A Bypass. The estimate for damages is over $10,000 since some of the vehicles not only had windows broken, but also had damage to the car bodies.
Anyone with any information can call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
