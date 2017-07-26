Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police report BB Gun Vandals Create Over $10,000 in Vehicle Damage

July 26, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Tuesday, July 25th, 2017, Clarksville Police Officers were very busy taking vandalism reports after, at least, 15 vehicles were damaged by BB Gun damage in the overnight hours, between July 24th and July 25th.

The vast majority of the vehicles damaged were at residences long the 41A Bypass. The estimate for damages is over $10,000 since some of the vehicles not only had windows broken, but also had damage to the car bodies.

Clarksville Police received several vandalism reports on Tuesday about several vehicles being damaged by BBs.

Clarksville Police received several vandalism reports on Tuesday about several vehicles being damaged by BBs.

Anyone with any information can call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives