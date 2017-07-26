|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Nashville Zoo announces Red Ruffed Lemur Family Now on Exhibit Newer: Red Cross urges blood and platelet donors to give now »
Clarksville Police respond to Robbery at Exxon Hi Road on Cracker Barrel Drive
Shot Fired at Bystander
Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 around 1:30am, Clarksville Police report three men armed with handguns entered the Exxon on Cracker Barrel Drive.
One of the men, who had two tear drop tattoos near his right eye, demanded and received money from the clerk.
In the meantime, the other two men were stealing seven cartons of NEWPORT cigarettes and other items from the store.
After the men left the store, there was a bystander outside who saw them exit the business.
When one of the men spotted the bystander, they shot one round at him, then entered a black or dark blue, midsize SUV parked at the side of the store near the dumpster and left heading south on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
The robbery suspects were described as:
(1) Black male wearing a gray hat, black hoodie, camo pants and black gloves.
The clerk and bystander did not sustain any physical injuries.
Anyone with information can call Detective Bartel or can call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Cracker Barrel Drive, Exxon Hi Road, robbery, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed