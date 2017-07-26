Clarksville Police respond to Robbery at Exxon Hi Road on Cracker Barrel Drive

Shot Fired at Bystander

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 around 1:30am, Clarksville Police report three men armed with handguns entered the Exxon on Cracker Barrel Drive.

One of the men, who had two tear drop tattoos near his right eye, demanded and received money from the clerk.

In the meantime, the other two men were stealing seven cartons of NEWPORT cigarettes and other items from the store.

After the men left the store, there was a bystander outside who saw them exit the business.

When one of the men spotted the bystander, they shot one round at him, then entered a black or dark blue, midsize SUV parked at the side of the store near the dumpster and left heading south on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The robbery suspects were described as:

(1) Black male wearing a gray hat, black hoodie, camo pants and black gloves.

(2) Black male, black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with white bottoms.

(3) Unknown race, dark complected male with two tear drop tattoos, black hoodie and black pants

The clerk and bystander did not sustain any physical injuries.

Anyone with information can call Detective Bartel or can call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

