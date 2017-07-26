Nashville Sounds have big Fifth to down Las Vegas 51s 8-7

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds plated seven runs in the fifth inning and hung on to dispatch the Las Vegas 51s, 8-7, in front of 6,521 fans at First Tennessee Park Wednesday night.

The Sounds have scored 18 runs on 30 hits in the first two games of the series, and have won 10 consecutive games over the 51s dating back to the 2015 season.

12 batters came to the plate in the fifth for Nashville. Seven reached via hit, one drew a walk, and another was safe on a fielder’s choice and error. Left fielder Kenny Wilson started the frame with a single to left field, and later added a second hit in the inning, a run-scoring knock to cap the scoring.

Las Vegas starter Wilfredo Boscan had allowed only a run-scoring single to Beau Taylor prior to the big fifth inning. Following Wilson’s single to start the outburst, Boscan struck out Franklin Barreto for the first out.

The next eight batters all reached safely against Boscan. Matt Olson tied the game at 2-2 with a run-scoring single that drove in Wilson. Moments later, Olson scored on a wild pitch to give the Sounds the lead for good.

RBI hits from Renato Nunez, Mark Canha, Yairo Munoz and Wilson extended the inning and helped the Sounds build an 8-2 lead through five.

Nashville’s 8-2 lead stayed intact until the ninth when Las Vegas scored five runs and nearly tied the game.

Lefty Felix Doubront got Phillip Evans to bounce out to start the ninth but trouble followed. Brandon Nimmo drew a walk to put a runner on, and it looked like Doubront ended the game when Neil Walker hit a ground ball to third. Instead of starting a 5-4-3 double play, the ball went through legs of Munoz at third and everybody was safe.

Amed Rosario followed with an RBI single to right-center, his fourth hit of the night. With still only one out, Dominic Smith hit a fly ball to center field that was dropped by Chad Pinder. Again, everybody was safe and the Sounds’ lead was down to 8-4.

Kevin Plawecki hit a sacrifice fly and Travis Taijeron and Gavin Cecchini had back-to-back RBI doubles to make it an 8-7 game.

Kyle Finnegan finally locked in the win for Nashville when he got Josh Rodriguez to bounce out to first with the tying run at second.

Jesse Hahn picked up the win for Nashville while Boscan was tagged with the loss.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Zach Neal (1-5, 4.10) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Ricky Knapp (4-12, 6.69) for the 51s. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

