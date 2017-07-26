Nashville Zoo announces Red Ruffed Lemur Family Now on Exhibit

Nashville, TN – Guests visiting Nashville Zoo can now see four red ruffed lemur babies born on May 30th, 2017. The two month old lemurs have joined their parents Lyra and Dino and three older siblings on exhibit along Bamboo Trail.

“The four babies are hopping around and playing with each other a lot as they explore and climb in their exhibit, said Sabrina Barnes, Primate Area Supervisor. “Thalia and Calliope, the one-year-old sisters, have really started interacting, grooming and playing with their four younger siblings. It will be fun for guests to observe the different interactions among the family group!”

With the addition of the four babies, the Zoo is now home to nine red ruffed lemurs.

The newest members, a male named Emilio and three females named Demi, Ally, and Andie are the second group of lemurs to be born at Nashville Zoo since the Zoo moved to the Grassmere property in 1996. The four baby lemurs are named after the Brat Pack, a group of young actors popular in teen-oriented films during the 80s.

Because the four baby lemurs are still very young, they will have indoor access to their cooler, inside area during days with extreme heat. During the warmer summer months, guests will have better chances to see the babies before lunch.

Red ruffed lemurs are one of more than 100 species of lemurs on the island of Madagascar and are considered critically endangered in the wild due to habitat loss, illegal hunting and pet trade. Nashville Zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for this species to increase the captive population. The Zoo also contributes financially to SAVA Conservation which works on saving the lemur species in the wild.

More information can be found at http://lemur.duke.edu/protect/conservation/sava-conservation/

