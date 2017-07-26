TMA Group and VanStar to Unveil Newest Vanpool Vehicles

Middle Tennessee – The Transportation Management Association Group, TMA, a non-profit that manages VanStar, the regional commuter vanpool program serving hundreds of commuters throughout 14 Middle Tennessee counties, is proud to announce the addition of two new vehicle types to their fleet.

VanStar is a state-of-the-art vanpool commuter ridesharing program using dynamic technology to match up commuters and manage a 100-vehicle vanpool fleet.

This year, the program is introducing seven passenger Toyota Sienna Minivans in addition to 20 Nissan NV2500 passenger vans as part of the commitment to Williamson County and the Middle Tennessee region.

“Vanpooling through VanStar is uniquely designed to meet the needs of the Middle Tennessee commuting problem,” said Chase Harper, business development manager of TMA. “It is a form of public transit that most Tennesseans do not know about, but it really has a lot of advantages. It saves wear and tear on personal vehicles for users as well as reduces air pollution and parking and roadway congestion.”

The TMA Group is taking the fleet on the road with street events in Davidson County and Williamson County. People can enter a drawing to win a $100.00 gift card at each location.

The following events are scheduled for July:

Midtown – Nashville

Monday, July 24th, 6:00am – 8:00am

In front of the VA Hospital, 24th Avenue South, Nashville

Downtown – Nashville

Wednesday, July 26th, 6:00am – 8:00am

West side of Estes Kefauver Federal Building, 9th Avenue South, Nashville

Cool Springs – Franklin

Friday, July 28th, 7:00am – 9:00am

Meridian Parking lot across from CHS, 2000 Meridian Blvd, Franklin

Bradley’s Creamery will be serving homemade ice cream from 12:30pm – 2:00pm on Friday, July 28th.

Come see the team and grab a free sweet treat too!

About TMA

The TMA Group (Transportation Management Association), a 501(c)(3), headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is a regional leader in providing strategic, innovative, environmentally sustainable, multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities.

To learn more, visit www.vanstar.com

Sections

Topics