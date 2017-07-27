109th annual Lone Oak Picnic to be held this Saturday, July 29th

Cunningham, TN – The Central Civitan Club invites everyone to come out to the 109th annual Lone Oak Picnic that will be held this Saturday, July 29th, 2017. The event will start at 10:00am and go until 3:00pm.

The Lone Oak Picnic will be held rain or shine. The weather Saturday is expect to be mostly sunny with a high around 82 °F and a slight breeze.

Come out and enjoy entertainment, meet public officials, and purchase excellent chicken and pork barbecue. The picnic grounds are located between Hwy 13 and Alonzo Place in Cunningham, TN.

The Civitan Club is preparing whole hogs, shoulders and chicken halves for the event.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Back Lot Pickers (Donald Greene and Lucian Greene) and for the kids there will be face painting train rides, bounce house and inflatables.

There will be a car show that will delight visitors of all ages. Public officials wishing to briefly address those in attendance may register in the morning. Expect to hear public officials between 11:30am to 12:30pm.

To find the Picnic, travel to the Hwy 48/13 split just south of Montgomery Central Elementary School. Turn west on Hwy 13. Shortly, across from the Cunningham post office, Alonzo Place will be on the right. Follow Alonzo to a designated parking area on the right.

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

