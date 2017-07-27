|
APSU Football single-game tickets on sale August 1st
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Single game tickets for Austin Peay State University football’s five-game home schedule will go on sale starting 9:00am, Tuesday, August 1st, 2017.
Reserved single-game tickets are available for $15.00 each while general admission tickets are $10.00 each. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/Tickets – the official athletics website of Austin Peay Athletics – or contacting the APSU Athletics Ticket Office by phone at 931.221.PEAY [7328].
In addition, group ticket sales for the football season are now available. Groups of 15 or more can receive a special group ticket rate by contacting the APSU Athletics Ticket Office by phone.
Under second-year head coach Will Healy, Austin Peay opens its home schedule with a September 16th nonconference contest against Morehead State.
The Governors, which will boast the nation’s top recruiting class, then host Ohio Valley Conference foes UT Martin (September 30th), Jacksonville State (October 7th), Southeast Missouri (October 21st) and Eastern Illinois (November 18th).
Special events during the season include the 1977 OVC Championship team reunion during the Morehead State contest. The Govs also will host their annual Family Weekend against UT Martin, Homecoming against Southeast Missouri and their annual Military Appreciation Day against Eastern Illinois.
Additional information regarding game day promotions and fan giveaways will be available soon at LetsGoPeay.com.
Season tickets – the best value for Governors fans –remain available with reserved seating available for $55.00 per seat while general admission season tickets are $40.00 each. In addition, chairback reserved seats are available at $55.00 each with a required Governors Club membership.
The release of single-game tickets follows the announcement of new full-amenity field-level suites at Fortera Stadium. That new seating option remains available and interested fans can contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office for more information.
Join the Govs Club to upgrade your season ticket seat location and enhance your game day experience. Governors Club members will enjoy preferred seating, parking and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.00.
Season Ticket Prices
Single-Game Ticket Prices
Fortera Stadium Seating Graphic
