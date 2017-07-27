|
Clarksville Police ask Public Assistance Identifying a Man Involved in a Theft and Aggravated Assault
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are trying to identify a man involved in taking a watch valued over $500.00 and who punched a man multiple times in the face, hard enough, to knock out a front tooth. This occurred inside of a club at the 1300 block of Madison Street.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Bradley, 931.648.0656, ext 5159 or can call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
