Clarksville Police are trying to Identify Two Men Involved in a Hotel Robbery

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are trying to identify two men involved in a robbery at a local hotel at Westfield Court that occurring on Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 around 9:45pm.

A couple was invited to hang out with a friend at a hotel room. Shortly after the couple arrived, there was a knock on the door and they were confronted by two armed men. The men took the couple’s money and property and fled from the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Honholt, 931.648.0656, ext 5260 or or can call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

