Cooling at the Cave to be held at Dunbar Cave, Saturday July 29th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday July 29th, 2017 from 3:00pm-5:00pm, come out to Dunbar Cave State natural Area for the annual Cooling at the Cave event. Cooling at the Cave is a Clarksville tradition that goes back over 100 years. Join the Friends of Dunbar Cave and enjoy live music and refreshments at the cool cave entrance.

Prior to air conditioning being widely available, locals would gather at the mouth of the cave to enjoy the cool air gently blowing from the mouth of the cave. Many concerts wear held there as people would fellowship and beat the heat of summer.

As usual, home baked goodies and drinks will be available. The Friends group will have chairs set up. But they fill up fast, so please bring extra chairs.

The afternoon’s entertainment will be The Cumberland Winds. The Jazz Project specializes in performing music from the big band era. The acoustics at the cave entrance really enhance the musical experience. We are honored to have such an established local band to provide quality entertainment.

All ages are welcome and admission is free (donations encouraged; T-shirts, memberships, and postcards available to purchase).

Dunbar Cave State Park is located at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville Tennessee.

For more information about the Cumberland Wind Jazz Project, visit their www.cumberlandwinds.org/index.php?c=jazz

For more about Dunbar Cave State Park, visit their website at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/about/dunbar-cave

About the Friends of Dunbar Cave

Friends of Dunbar Cave Inc. is an independent, non-profit corporation committed to protecting and preserving the natural and cultural resources of Dunbar Cave State Natural Area for this generation and generations to come. Please join Friends of Dunbar Cave in Supporting and protecting Dunbar Cave State Natural Area.

Members receive our newsletter, are invited to our monthly meetings held on the second Thursday of the month at 6:00pm and are invited to participate in special park projects and activities. As a member you will help us preserve the wilderness and recreation that Dunbar Cave State Natural Area represents.

For more information about the Friends of Dunbar Cave, visit their website at https://sites.google.com/site/friendsdunbar/

