Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend July 28th-30th, 2017
Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year, beginning at 12:01am on the last Friday in July and ending at 11:59pm the following Sunday night.
During this weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax free.
This year’s tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01am on Friday, July 28th, 2017 and ends Sunday, July 30th, 2017 at 11:59pm.
During this time, Tennessee shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on clothing, school supplies and computers, as students prepare for the back-to-school season.
Who can buy tax-exempt clothing?
Anyone (not just students) can buy clothing that qualify.
What’s tax-exempt?
What’s still taxable?
Who can buy tax-exempt school supplies?
Anyone (not just students) can buy school supplies that qualify.
What’s tax-exempt?
What’s still taxable?
Who can buy tax-exempt computers?
Anyone (not just students) can buy computers that qualify.
What’s tax-exempt?
What’s still taxable?
Additional Information
If you have questions about the sales tax holiday, please look at our frequently asked questions.
For more information about the sales tax holiday, please visit www.tntaxholiday.com
About the Tennessee Department of Revenue
The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2015 fiscal year, it collected $12.6 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $2.4 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.
