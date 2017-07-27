Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend July 28th-30th, 2017

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year, beginning at 12:01am on the last Friday in July and ending at 11:59pm the following Sunday night.

During this weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax free.

This year’s tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01am on Friday, July 28th, 2017 and ends Sunday, July 30th, 2017 at 11:59pm.

During this time, Tennessee shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on clothing, school supplies and computers, as students prepare for the back-to-school season.

Who can buy tax-exempt clothing?

Anyone (not just students) can buy clothing that qualify.

What’s tax-exempt?

General apparel that costs $100 or less per item (shirts, pants, jackets, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.)

Items that are normally sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 threshold.

More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com

What’s still taxable?

Apparel that costs more than $100.00.

Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment.

Items purchased for business or trade use.

Who can buy tax-exempt school supplies?

Anyone (not just students) can buy school supplies that qualify.

What’s tax-exempt?

School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100.00 or less per item, such as binders, books, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes.

Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100.00 threshold.

More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com

What’s still taxable?

School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100.00.

Who can buy tax-exempt computers?

Anyone (not just students) can buy computers that qualify.

What’s tax-exempt?

Computers with a purchase price of $1,500 or less.

This includes laptops as well as tablets (iPads, etc.).

Computers for personal (not business) use.

More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com

What’s still taxable?

Computer parts, like keyboards and monitors, when not sold with a CPU.

Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs.

Individually purchased software.

Video game consoles.

Computer printers and supplies.

Electronic readers (Kindles, Nooks, etc.) and personal digital assistants.

Cell phones, including smart phones.

Items purchased for business or trade use.

Additional Information

If you have questions about the sales tax holiday, please look at our frequently asked questions.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, please visit www.tntaxholiday.com

About the Tennessee Department of Revenue

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2015 fiscal year, it collected $12.6 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $2.4 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.

