APSU Football beings practice Saturday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s football team reported to camp Friday, July 28th, 2017, and will hold its first open practice 8:30am, Saturday, July 30th at Fortera Stadium.

Over 100 athletes, including the top-ranked recruiting class among NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision teams, will report to campus and spend Friday moving in, attending team meetings and enjoying their first team meal.

Then its rise-and-shine for the team’s first practice at 8:30am, Saturday.

The Governors will practice six times over the first seven days of camp as they prepare for their first intrasquad scrimmage scheduled for 2:00p., Saturday, August 5th at Fortera Stadium.

Entering their second season under head coach Will Healy, the Governors practices during the preseason will begin at 8:30am and will be open free to the public. Visitors may enter Fortera Stadium and sit in the west grandstand. A weekly schedule (see below) will be posted to LetsGoPeay.com – Austin Peay athletics’ official website each Friday during the preseason.

Season tickets – the best value for Governors fans –remain available with reserved seating available for $55.00 per seat while general admission season tickets are $40.00 each. Chairback reserved seats are available at $55.00 each with a required Governors Club membership. Senior, youth, and military discounts are available as well. In addition, new full-amenity field-level end zone suites are available at Fortera Stadium.

Fans seeking more information about seating options or to purchase season tickets have several options. The can visit the APSU Athletics Ticket Office’s webpage at LetsGoPeay.com/Tickets, calling the office by phone at 931.221.PEAY [7328] or visiting the office, located in the Dunn Center Athletics Offices, during normal business hours.

Governors fans also are encouraged to join the Govs Club to upgrade their season ticket seat location and enhance the game day experience. Govs Club members will enjoy preferred seating, parking and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @AustinPeayFB on Twitter. General athletic news can also be found at LetsGoPeay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

GOVERNORS FOOTBALL PRESEASON WEEK 1 Date Time Event Location Sat., July 29 8:30am Practice 1 Fortera Stadium Sun., July 30 8:30am Practice 2 Fortera Stadium Mon., July 31 8:30am Practice 3 Fortera Stadium Tue., Aug. 1 8:30am Practice 4 Fortera Stadium Wed., Aug. 2 Off Day Thu., Aug. 3 8:30am Practice 5 Fortera Stadium Fri., Aug. 4 8:30am Practice 6 Fortera Stadium

Sections

Topics