City of Clarksville reports One block of Franklin Street to be closed Monday

July 28, 2017 | Print This Post
 

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Because of ongoing construction at the Montgomery County Courts Complex that requires using a large crane, the block of Franklin Street between Second street and Third street will be closed to traffic on Monday, July 31st, 2017.

Franklin Street

Commuters who regularly park in the City-operated Transit Center garage will have access to the garage via Second Street.

A flagger will be present to direct motorists into the garage.

The street will reopen to traffic around 5:00pm Monday.


