City of Clarksville reports One block of Franklin Street to be closed Monday
Clarksville, TN – Because of ongoing construction at the Montgomery County Courts Complex that requires using a large crane, the block of Franklin Street between Second street and Third street will be closed to traffic on Monday, July 31st, 2017.
Commuters who regularly park in the City-operated Transit Center garage will have access to the garage via Second Street.
A flagger will be present to direct motorists into the garage.
The street will reopen to traffic around 5:00pm Monday.
