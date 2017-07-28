City of Clarksville reports One block of Franklin Street to be closed Monday

Clarksville, TN – Because of ongoing construction at the Montgomery County Courts Complex that requires using a large crane, the block of Franklin Street between Second street and Third street will be closed to traffic on Monday, July 31st, 2017.

Commuters who regularly park in the City-operated Transit Center garage will have access to the garage via Second Street.

A flagger will be present to direct motorists into the garage.

The street will reopen to traffic around 5:00pm Monday.

