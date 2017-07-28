Clarksville Travel Ball hosts Hilltop Supermarket’s End of Season Tournament this weekend at RichEllen Park

Clarksville, TN – On July 29th and 30th, 2017, USSSA baseball will host the Hilltop Supermarket’s End of Season Tournament. Area teams will be playing on Saturday and Sunday at RichEllen Park.

Schedules are posted and updated the Clarksville Travel Ball FaceBook page for your convenience.

The public is invited to attend. Gate fees are $10.00 per day or $15.00 for the weekend for those over 12 years old. 12 and under get in free.

Winning teams of each division will receive in addition to awards a Watermelon donated by Hilltop Supermarket.

Games begin at 9:00am on Saturday and 10:00am on Sunday.

There will be a short devotion at 9:00am Sunday morning.

Everyone is encouraged to come out this weekend for some great games from all age groups.

RichEllen Park is located at 1466 State Route 149, Clarksville TN.

The primary focus of USSSA is the development of programs that allow for teams of all skill levels to compete against one another.

USSSA believes the overall development of all players can be enhanced by the experience and fun of state and national tournament play.

For any questions, please contact Brian Walker at 931.561.0512.

