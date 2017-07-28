Nashville Sounds zip Las Vegas 51s, 1-0

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – Three Nashville Sounds pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over the Las Vegas 51s in front of 9,648 fans Friday night at First Tennessee Park.

Michael Brady started and went four innings, Bobby Wahl threw the fifth and sixth, and Corey Walter worked the final three frames to give the Sounds their eighth shutout of the season and first series win since June 1st-4th against the Iowa Cubs.

In Brady’s first start since June 11th, the right-hander allowed three hits while racking up five strikeouts. He allowed a two-out double to Dominic Smith in the first, but worked around the scoring threat.

Las Vegas right fielder Travis Taijeron singled to start the second but Brady bounced back and retired the next three batters he faced.

Wahl took over in the fifth as part of a Major League rehab assignment. The hard-throwing right-hander worked a quick 1-2-3 inning.

Nashville’s offense came to life in the bottom of the fifth when Jaff Decker lined a triple to the gap in right-center off Las Vegas starter Mitch Atkins. Yairo Munoz followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead.

The one run turned out to be enough as the Sounds notched their first shutout since June 7th against Omaha.

Wahl returned for the sixth inning and struck out the side. He turned it over to right-hander Corey Walter who went the final three innings.

He retired the side in order in the seventh, worked around a two-out single in the eighth, and got out of a jam in the ninth.

After he retired the first two batters on groundouts, Kevin Plawecki and Taijeron singled to put a pair of runners on for Josh Rodriguez. Walter bounced back and struck out Rodriguez to end the game and secure the win.

Wahl earned the win, his first of the season, and Walter notched his first save of the year.

Decker was the lone Sounds player to collect two hits. The left fielder went 2-for-3 with the only run scored in the game.

The Sounds welcome the Salt Lake Bees to First Tennessee Park Saturday night for the first of four games. Right-hander Kendall Graveman (0-1, 11.81) starts for Nashville against right-hander Luis Diaz (4-8, 5.67) for Salt Lake. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

