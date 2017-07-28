TBI issues Tennessee Statewide Amber Alert for 10-year old Yazmin Linares Medina

Nashville, TN – A Tennessee statewide AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Cleveland, Tennessee Police Department for 10-year old Yazmin Linares Medina, a Hispanic female who stands 5’2″ and weighs 100 pounds.

Yazmin has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and green/brown shorts. She was carrying a black jump rope and was last seen around 8:20pm EST, walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Yazmin, please call Cleveland P.D. 911 or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Amber Alert: Yazmin Linares Medina



Yazmin Linares Medina Sex Female Race Hispanic Age 10 Address Cleveland, TN Height 5′ 2″ Weight 100lbs Hair Color Brown Eye Color Brown Clothing/Additional Last seen wearing a white shirt and green/brown shorts. NIC#M864026474

Call 1.800.TBI.FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov to report information about missing Yazmin Linares Medina.

Sections

Topics