Clarksville Parks and Recreation to hold Back to School Splash August 5th

Back to School Splash provides school supplies, fun

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, August 5th, 2017, join Clarksville Parks and Recreation for a pool party from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the annual Back to School Splash.

Registered students will enjoy a fun time around the pool and will receive a backpack full of grade-appropriate school supplies. The Splash is open to incoming kindergarten through 12th grade students.

The event will take place at three City pools:

New Providence Pool, 168 Cunningham Lane.

Beachaven Pool, 390 Gaylewood Drive.

Swan Lake Pool, 2002 Sanders Road.

Registration is full at New Providence Pool and Swan Lake Pool, but open spots remain at Beachaven Pool.

Cost to participate is $6.00 per child. Pre-registration is required and available online now at www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec

Parents must present their receipt of registration to receive their child’s school supplies and the student must be in attendance.

The event is possible thanks to sponsors: Trane, Water Dogs Scuba, Agero, and Coca-Cola.

For more information call Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Sections

Topics