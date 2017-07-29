Clarksville Police to close Fort Campbell Boulevard Lanes Sunday for Crash Reconstruction

Clarksville, TN – Northbound traffic on Fort Campbell Boulevard (Hwy 41A) will experience lane closures Sunday, July 30th, 2017 from 7:00am until 10:00am at the Airport Road junction. Clarksville Police Department Investigators will be reconstructing a recent crash at that location. Expect short delays and some traffic back-up during this time.

Drivers please use caution when traveling this area.

