Clarksville Police to close Fort Campbell Boulevard Lanes Sunday for Crash Reconstruction
Clarksville, TN – Northbound traffic on Fort Campbell Boulevard (Hwy 41A) will experience lane closures Sunday, July 30th, 2017 from 7:00am until 10:00am at the Airport Road junction. Clarksville Police Department Investigators will be reconstructing a recent crash at that location. Expect short delays and some traffic back-up during this time.
Drivers please use caution when traveling this area.
