Clarksville Police to close Fort Campbell Boulevard Lanes Sunday for Crash Reconstruction

July 29, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Northbound traffic on Fort Campbell Boulevard (Hwy 41A) will experience lane closures Sunday, July 30th, 2017 from 7:00am until 10:00am at the Airport Road junction. Clarksville Police Department Investigators will be reconstructing a recent crash at that location. Expect short delays and some traffic back-up during this time.

Drivers please use caution when traveling this area.

