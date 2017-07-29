Clarksville Police report Missing Person Elizabeth Ann Holt Located

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report Elizabeth Holt was located in Illinois. She is safe and back with her family in Clarksville.

Holt was reported missing on Thursday, July 27th, 2017 by a family member to the Clarksville Police Department.

On Monday, July 24th, 2017, around 10:00pm, Elizabeth Holt was on her way to Clarksville when she got lost in the St Louis area and the family has not had contact with her since then.

