Clarksville Police report Missing Person Elizabeth Ann Holt Located

July 29, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report Elizabeth Holt was located in Illinois. She is safe and back with her family in Clarksville. 

Holt was reported missing on Thursday, July 27th, 2017 by a family member to the Clarksville Police Department.

On Monday, July 24th, 2017, around 10:00pm, Elizabeth Holt was on her way to Clarksville when she got lost in the St Louis area and the family has not had contact with her since then.

