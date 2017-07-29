Clarksville Police says Victim Gets Ride to Hospital When He Discovers He Has Been Shot

Clarksville, TN – A 34-year-old Clarksville man heard gunshots about 2:00pm Saturday, July 29th, 2017, while walking on Parham Drive to a Kraft Street convenience store.

The 34-year-old Clarksville resident said the gunshots caused him to curtail his shopping trip and return to his Parham Drive residence, but soon realized he was bleeding from an injury to his upper leg.

A roommate drove the victim to the Tennova Healthcare, where the man was treated for a small bullet wound that was described as not life-threatening.

The victim said he has no idea who fired the gunshots or if he was the intended victim.

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the incident.

