Nashville Sounds fall to Salt Lake Bees, 12-7

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – A 10-run top of the sixth inning led the Salt Lake Bees to a 12-6 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 9,868 fans at First Tennessee Park Sunday night.

Salt Lake sent 13 batters to the plate in the gigantic inning, 10 of which came away with hits. Rey Navarro and Sherman Johnson both scored twice in the frame. The 10 runs is the largest inning any opposing team has had against Sounds pitching in 2017.

Patrick Schuster was the primary victim of the Salt Lake onslaught as he was touched for a career-high tying nine runs in his 1/3 of an inning.

They stayed loaded for Mark Canha who launched an opposite-field grand slam into the right field seats. It was Canha’s 12th home run of the season and the third grand slam hit by a Sounds player this year.

Ben Bracewell was the benefactor of the early offense as he cruised through the first three innings without a hitch. The right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced before the Bees plated a pair of runs in the fourth to cut Nashville’s lead to 6-2.

Renato Nuñez added to his minor league leading home run total with a solo blast in the ninth inning for his 27th of the season.

The 6-run lead the Sounds once held was the largest blown lead of the season. For Salt Lake it was the Bees’ largest come-from-behind victory.

Nashville is now 4-13 on Sundays this season.

Game three of the four-game series is set for Monday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Jesse Hahn (1-0, 5.50) starts for Nashville against left-hander Tyler Skaggs (0-1, 10.13) for Salt Lake. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

