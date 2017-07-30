Roxy Regional Theatre Supporters Dr. John & Cathy Stanton to Host “Eclipse Party” on Monday, August 21st

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is offering a unique and intimate opportunity to experience this summer’s once-in-a-lifetime celestial event at a total solar “Eclipse Party” hosted at the home of longtime supporters Dr. John and Cathy Stanton.

At the Stantons’ 18-plus-acre oasis in the northern section of Montgomery County, large open fields afford unobstructed views of the sky, perfect for observing the rare total solar eclipse.

Burgers and hot dogs will be on the grill, accompanied by sides and all the fixin’s, while Old Glory Distillery Vodka will be flowing at a special Bloody Mary Bar. Musical entertainment will be provided by Murph & The Starliters.

Solar eclipse glasses will be provided to ensure safe viewing of the sun in its uneclipsed and partially eclipsed states, and telescopes and binoculars with solar filters will also be available for those who desire a closer look.

To kick off the event and offer insight into this spectacle in the sky, Dr. John Stanton will be holding a pre-eclipse talk at the Roxy Regional Theatre (100 Franklin Street) on Sunday, August 20th, at 6:00pm. The lecture is included as part of the ticket cost for the “Eclipse Party”.

An astronomy enthusiast since he was a teenager, Dr. Stanton has presented monthly programs for the Astronomy Club at Austin Peay State University for the past 18 years. The Clarksville Astronomy Club, which is open to anyone who is interested, meets on the last Tuesday of the month at The Robert F. Sears Planetarium attached to the Sundquist Science Center on the campus of APSU.

Tickets to the “Eclipse Party” are $50.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Reservation deadline is August 5th.

In addition to the “Eclipse Party”, other eclipse-related activities slated for the Roxy Regional Theatre include the screenings of two science fiction films as part of the theatre’s popular new Sunday afternoon Planters Bank Presents… Film Series.

Steven Spielberg’s classic sci-fi tale about ordinary people and their extraordinary meetings with extraterrestrials, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, will be shown on Sunday, August 20th, 2017, at 2:00pm.

A special evening screening of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey will cap off the solar eclipse festivities on Monday, August 21st, at 6:00pm.

Tickets for each of the films are $5.00 (cash or check only) and will go on sale at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office on August 13th.

