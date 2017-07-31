Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Warfield Boulevard / Dunbar Cave Road Traffic Signal to be Out of Server early Wednesday Morning

July 31, 2017 | Print This Post
 

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – The traffic signal at Warfield Boulevard and Dunbar Cave Road will be without power from approximately 4:30am until 5:00am on Wednesday August 2nd, 2017 according to Clarksville Engineers.

Clarksville Police officers will be on site to control traffic during this time. Motorists should use extreme caution if traveling through this intersection.

The Traffic Signal at the Warfield Boulevard and Dunbar Cave Road intersection will be without power Wednesday morning, August 2nd.

The Traffic Signal at the Warfield Boulevard and Dunbar Cave Road intersection will be without power Wednesday morning, August 2nd.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives