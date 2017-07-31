|
Warfield Boulevard / Dunbar Cave Road Traffic Signal to be Out of Server early Wednesday Morning
Clarksville, TN – The traffic signal at Warfield Boulevard and Dunbar Cave Road will be without power from approximately 4:30am until 5:00am on Wednesday August 2nd, 2017 according to Clarksville Engineers.
Clarksville Police officers will be on site to control traffic during this time. Motorists should use extreme caution if traveling through this intersection.
