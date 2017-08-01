109th annual Lone Oak Picnic a big hit with the Community

Cunningham, TN – The Central Civitan Club held the 109th annual Lone Oak Picnic at the Central Civitan Building on Saturday, July 29th, 2017. The event started at 10:00am and went on until around 3:00pm.

People from all around stopped by for great food, entertainment, and good conversation. Event though it was not an election year, there was a great turnout for the event.

“We really appreciate everyone being here. We had a really good crowd this year. If you weren’t able to be here, I’m sorry you missed it. Maybe you can be here next year,” said Larry Pitts with Central Civitan.

Central Civitan members slow cooked 4 whole hogs, 30 shoulders and 226 chicken halves for the picnic. The food available for purchase through the Civitan was BBQ by the pound, BBQ sandwich, half chicken, hot dogs, chips, water and drinks.

The Lone Oak Picnic brings the local community together to talk with neighbors, family and friends while listening to music and enjoying some fine food. It’s also a good time to learn about the issues facing the community.

“We really appreciate those that did come out here and show their support for the community, Pitts stated. The money we raise goes right back into the community. We give back to the Boy Scouts, victims of house fires, the schools, the fire department. It just all goes back into the community. We appreciate the people coming out and spending money.”

The Back Lot Pickers, Donald Greene and Lucian Greene, provided the musical entertainment for the event. There was also guest performance by the Wimberly Sisters and others.

For the kids, there were bounce houses, a train ride, and a laser tag area provided by U Jumpin Foulks.

Boy Scout Troop 546 was on hand doing face painting and a Scout Splash. For $1.00, you got three water balloons to throw at a scout.

There was a car show featuring the Memory Lane Cruisers that was a hit with adults and children alike.

“It’s always a pleasure to be out here to celebrate the Lone Oak Picnic every year. This is the 109th year. What an accomplishment to have something like this that continues to grow every year and gets the community engaged. It’s a beautiful day to do it. Proud to be out here, proud to celebrate the 109th with the Central Civitan,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.

The Lone Oak Picnic is held at the Central Civitan Building located off of Highway 13 on Alonzo Place.

“We hold the Lone Oak Picnic every year on the last Saturday in July. We welcome everybody to come out here next year,” said Pitts.

Photo Gallery

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

Sections

Topics