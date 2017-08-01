Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Board of Trustees to hold special called meeting on Thursday, August 3rd

August 1, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting at 11:00am on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.

During this meeting, the board will discuss the resolution of a discrimination allegation.

The campus of Austin Peay State University. (APSU)

The meeting will be live streamed at http://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-archived-videos.php

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit http://www.apsu.edu/president/board-meeting-materials

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.


