APSU Board of Trustees to hold special called meeting on Thursday, August 3rd
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting at 11:00am on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.
During this meeting, the board will discuss the resolution of a discrimination allegation.
The meeting will be live streamed at http://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-archived-videos.php
To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit http://www.apsu.edu/president/board-meeting-materials
For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.
