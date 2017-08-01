|
APSU Women’s Soccer begins practice Wednesday
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Twenty-eight Austin Peay State University women’s soccer athletes reported to campus Tuesday in the first step toward the opening of the 2017 soccer campaign.
Tuesday’s reporting date saw the Governors gather for a team breakfast before helping the team’s incoming freshmen move into their dorm rooms.
After lunch, the Governors held their first team meeting to wrap up the first day back on campus.
Austin Peay begins work toward its first exhibition contest with a 3:15pm, Wednesday practice at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. All preseason practices will be open to the public with the Week 1 schedule below.
The Governors will have just one week of practice prior to their first exhibition contest – a 6:00pm, Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 match against Indiana State. Austin Peay then will travel to Western Illinois for a Friday exhibition affair.
The 2017 regular season opens August 18th with the Governors beginning a four-match road trip at Chattanooga. Austin Peay opens the home portion of its schedule one week later when it hosts Western Kentucky, August 25th.
