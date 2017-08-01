Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Women’s Soccer begins practice Wednesday

August 1, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Twenty-eight Austin Peay State University women’s soccer athletes reported to campus Tuesday in the first step toward the opening of the 2017 soccer campaign.

Tuesday’s reporting date saw the Governors gather for a team breakfast before helping the team’s incoming freshmen move into their dorm rooms.

Austin Peay Soccer set to begin practice this Wednesday. (APSU Sports Information)

After lunch, the Governors held their first team meeting to wrap up the first day back on campus.

Austin Peay begins work toward its first exhibition contest with a 3:15pm, Wednesday practice at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. All preseason practices will be open to the public with the Week 1 schedule below.

The Governors will have just one week of practice prior to their first exhibition contest – a 6:00pm, Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 match against Indiana State. Austin Peay then will travel to Western Illinois for a Friday exhibition affair.

The 2017 regular season opens August 18th with the Governors beginning a four-match road trip at Chattanooga. Austin Peay opens the home portion of its schedule one week later when it hosts Western Kentucky, August 25th.

 

GOVERNORS SOCCER PRESEASON WEEK 1
Date Time Event Location
Wed., Aug. 2 3:15pm Practice 1 Morgan Bros. Soccer Field
Thu., Aug. 3 3:15pm Practice 2 Morgan Bros. Soccer Field
Fri., Aug. 4 3:15pm Practice 3 Morgan Bros. Soccer Field
Sat., Aug. 5 8:00am Practice 4 Morgan Bros. Soccer Field
Sun., Aug. 6 Off Day    
Mon., Aug. 7 3:15pm Practice 5 Morgan Bros. Soccer Field
Tue., Aug. 8 6:00pm Exhibition vs.
Indiana State		 Morgan Bros. Soccer Field

