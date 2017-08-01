Dodging the Roadkill: Riverview Restaurant and Marina

Ashland City, TN – Just a short ride down Highway 12 from Clarksville, Tennessee, is Ashland City, Tennessee. It sits along the river and is the last stop before entering Nashville.

Ashland City is experience some of the “boom” in traffic, construction, growth and more as a result of being so close to the hottest city in the country, Nashville Tennessee.

Sitting on the banks of the Cumberland River, the Riverview Restaurant and Marina welcomes it’s guests with a beautiful view of the river and an amazing menu of southern comfort food.

My wife and I stopped in on a beautiful Sunday afternoon and treated ourselves to a delicious meal. She ordered the catfish, hush puppies and coleslaw. I “grazed” from their salad bar.

She described her meal as ‘one of the best plates of fish I’ve ever had, and definitely the best hush puppies I’ve ever tasted.’

I enjoyed a bountiful plate of salad with fresh green lettuce, and spinach, topped with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, sun flower seeds, raisins and some cheese. I sparingly sprinkled some honey mustard dressing over it, and I was set. Throw in a few crackers and my meal was perfect.

The menu includes all of your favorites, including, appetizers like fried pickles, cheese curds, pepperoni chips and fried mushrooms.

Their dinners include catfish, chicken, grilled pork loin, crab cakes, and Nola BBQ shrimp.

Their sandwiches include the classic cheeseburger, Po Boy, Fish or Shrimp tacos, rib-eye steak sandwich and chicken and rolls (it’s a sandwich and it’s delicious.)

You won’t go hungry here.

So the next time you and your friends hop on the motorcycle, cruise into Ashland City and enjoy.

The Riverview Restaurant and Marina has my vote for top notch service and amazing food.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

Sections

Topics