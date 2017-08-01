Dodging the Roadkill: Riverview Restaurant and Marina

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Dodging the Roadkill - A Biker's JourneyAshland City, TN – Just a short ride down Highway 12 from Clarksville, Tennessee, is Ashland City, Tennessee.  It sits along the river and is the last stop before entering Nashville.  

Ashland City is experience some of the “boom” in traffic, construction, growth and more as a result of being so close to the hottest city in the country, Nashville Tennessee.

Sitting on the banks of the Cumberland River, the Riverview Restaurant and Marina welcomes it’s guests with a beautiful view of the river and an amazing menu of southern comfort food. 

According to their website, “Riverview Restaurant and Marina is known for the catfish.  We only use the best, domestic catfish – and we cook it to order.  We hand cut all of our steaks and make most of our food from scratch in our own kitchen – right down to the tartar and cocktail sauce!”  

My wife and I stopped in on a beautiful Sunday afternoon and treated ourselves to a delicious meal.  She ordered the catfish, hush puppies and coleslaw.  I “grazed” from their salad bar.  

She described her meal as ‘one of the best plates of fish I’ve ever had, and definitely the best hush puppies I’ve ever tasted.’

I enjoyed a bountiful plate of salad with fresh green lettuce, and spinach, topped with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, sun flower seeds, raisins and some cheese.  I sparingly sprinkled some honey mustard dressing over it, and I was set.  Throw in a few crackers and my meal was perfect.

The menu includes all of your favorites, including, appetizers like fried pickles, cheese curds, pepperoni chips and fried mushrooms.

Their dinners include catfish, chicken, grilled pork loin, crab cakes, and Nola BBQ shrimp.

Their sandwiches include the classic cheeseburger, Po Boy, Fish or Shrimp tacos, rib-eye steak sandwich and chicken and rolls (it’s a sandwich and it’s delicious.)

Fresh made tea and coffee plus desserts like Blackberry Wine cake, banana pudding, ice cream, Tennessee cheesecake and Christie’s brownie sundae. 

You won’t go hungry here.

So the next time you and your friends hop on the motorcycle, cruise into Ashland City and enjoy.  

The Riverview Restaurant and Marina has my vote for top notch service and amazing food. 


