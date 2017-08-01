Five APSU Baseball Players earn All-Star honors in summer collegiate leagues

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – It’s been an All Star kind of summer for a quintet of Austin Peay State University baseball players.

Sixteen returning Governors players have been participating in collegiate summer leagues across the United States and Canada. Most of those summer leagues announced their midseason All-Star teams in July with their seasons coming to a conclusion in late July through mid-August.

Walker ranks 11th among Northwoods League batters with a .322 mark for the Battle Creek Bombers this summer with 34 RBI in 55 games. Costanzo has ranked up 47 strikeouts in 43 innings for the Kenosha Kingfish this summer.

Junior left-handed pitcher Jacques Pucheu was named to the Alaska Baseball League Midseason All-Star team. As July comes to a close he has 32 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched for the Anchorage Glacier Pilots.

Junior outfielder Imani Willis was named to the Prospect League’s All-Star Showcase, played in mid-July. He currently leads the Prospect League with a .358 batting average with 16 walks in 44 games played.

Redshirt freshman outfielder Brandon Kelley was selected to the Ohio Valley League Midseason All-Star Team, which wrapped up its season, Saturday. He batted .301 with a .400 on-base percentage, was second in the league with 30 stolen bases and fourth in the league with 35 runs scored.

