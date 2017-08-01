Hankook Tire Delivers Home Run Offer with 2017 ‘Great Hit’ Rebate Promotion

Mail-in rebate offers consumers deals on eight of Hankook’s most popular passenger and light truck tires

Nashville, TN – As the 2017 baseball season continues to be a record year for home runs, Hankook Tire invites consumers to step up to the plate and participate in its 2017 “Great Hit” mail-in rebate.

Starting today, consumers can save up to $100.00 on eight of Hankook’s most popular passenger and light truck tire models.

Consumers who purchase four qualifying Hankook passenger or light truck tires from an authorized Hankook dealer between August 1st and September 30th, 2017, are eligible for a mail-in rebate of up to $100.00.

Consumers can submit online at www.hankooktirerebates.com.

“As Americans continue to enjoy summer road travel and gear up for back-to-school, the Great Hit rebate provides drivers with valuable savings on some of our most popular high-performance light truck and passenger tires,” said Wes Boling, Public Relations Manager, Hankook Tire America Corp. “With the success of our previous ‘Great Catch’ rebate promotion this spring, we decided to expand the number of available tires from seven to eight, bringing on the Hankook Dynapro MT as new addition to the rebate lineup.”

Qualifying tires that are offered through the 2017 “Great Hit” mail-in rebate include:

Hankook Ventus V12 evo2 (Pattern Code: K120) $100.00 rebate

Hankook’s ultra-high performance summer tire for passenger cars incorporates a sophisticated sidewall and an advanced tread pattern design for high speed stability, improved braking performance in wet and dry conditions, and better wear-resistance.

Hankook Dynapro HP2 (Pattern Code: RA33) $100.00 rebate

The Dynapro HP2 is Hankook’s light truck/SUV/crossover touring all-season tire developed for drivers looking for dependable performance all year-round. Designed to combine excellent ride comfort, long tread wear and low rolling resistance to promote vehicle fuel economy, the Dynapro HP2 tire also delivers all-season traction in dry, wet and wintry conditions.

Hankook Ventus S1 noble2 (Pattern Code: H452) $80.00 rebate

With an asymmetric tread pattern, the ultra-high performance all-season Ventus S1 noble2 incorporates a four channel rib design for efficient water evacuation and an advanced silica rubber compound to offer impressive wet handling and braking. A straight rib block design applied to the outside of the tire’s contact patch helps to prevent unwanted road noise and increase cornering grip, while multiple 3D kerfs and carving edges provide improved winter condition traction.

Hankook Kinergy GT (Pattern Code: H436) $70.00 rebate

Featuring wider circumferential four-channel grooves, the new and cutting edge KINERGY GT tire is designed to provide maximum water evacuation for better grip and traction. The premium grand touring all-season tire is designed and optimized to perform in wet, dry and winter conditions, in addition to providing a quiet and comfortable driving experience.

Hankook Dynapro MT (Pattern Code: RT03) $70.00 rebate

The Dynapro MT boasts zig-zag shoulder lugs and rugged tread design for optimal grip, traction, and off-road capabilities. Featuring side protection blocks, the Dynapro MT protects your sidewall from punctures and pothole damage.

Hankook Dynapro AT-M (Pattern Code: RF10) $60.00 rebate

Considered the ideal on/off-road tire for 4×4 vehicles, the Dynapro AT-m employs a tough pattern design and block structure to overcome any road.

Hankook Dynapro HT (Pattern Code: RH12) $50.00 rebate

The Dynapro HT provides drivers of light trucks, vans and SUVs improved all-season traction and lower rolling resistance for improved vehicle fuel economy and longer tread wear.

Hankook Optimo H727 (Pattern Code: H727) $50.00 rebate

For drivers looking for a premium touring all-season tire, the Optimo H727 is the ideal choice. The Optimo is designed to provide drivers with a quiet, composed ride by limiting unwanted road noise and delivering an ideal road feel.

For more information, please visit the Hankook rebate site at www.hankooktirerebates.com or visit HankookUSA on Facebook (www.facebook.com/hankookusa) and Twitter (@HankookUSA).

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook Tire markets and distributes a complete line of high performance and ultra-high performance passenger tires, light truck, SUV tires, as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States.

