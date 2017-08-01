|
Hankook Tire Delivers Home Run Offer with 2017 ‘Great Hit’ Rebate Promotion
Mail-in rebate offers consumers deals on eight of Hankook’s most popular passenger and light truck tires
Nashville, TN – As the 2017 baseball season continues to be a record year for home runs, Hankook Tire invites consumers to step up to the plate and participate in its 2017 “Great Hit” mail-in rebate.
Starting today, consumers can save up to $100.00 on eight of Hankook’s most popular passenger and light truck tire models.
Consumers who purchase four qualifying Hankook passenger or light truck tires from an authorized Hankook dealer between August 1st and September 30th, 2017, are eligible for a mail-in rebate of up to $100.00.
Consumers can submit online at www.hankooktirerebates.com.
“As Americans continue to enjoy summer road travel and gear up for back-to-school, the Great Hit rebate provides drivers with valuable savings on some of our most popular high-performance light truck and passenger tires,” said Wes Boling, Public Relations Manager, Hankook Tire America Corp. “With the success of our previous ‘Great Catch’ rebate promotion this spring, we decided to expand the number of available tires from seven to eight, bringing on the Hankook Dynapro MT as new addition to the rebate lineup.”
Qualifying tires that are offered through the 2017 “Great Hit” mail-in rebate include:
Hankook Ventus V12 evo2 (Pattern Code: K120) $100.00 rebate
Hankook Dynapro HP2 (Pattern Code: RA33) $100.00 rebate
Hankook Ventus S1 noble2 (Pattern Code: H452) $80.00 rebate
Hankook Kinergy GT (Pattern Code: H436) $70.00 rebate
Hankook Dynapro MT (Pattern Code: RT03) $70.00 rebate
Hankook Dynapro AT-M (Pattern Code: RF10) $60.00 rebate
Hankook Dynapro HT (Pattern Code: RH12) $50.00 rebate
Hankook Optimo H727 (Pattern Code: H727) $50.00 rebate
For more information, please visit the Hankook rebate site at www.hankooktirerebates.com or visit HankookUSA on Facebook (www.facebook.com/hankookusa) and Twitter (@HankookUSA).
About Hankook Tire America Corp.
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook Tire markets and distributes a complete line of high performance and ultra-high performance passenger tires, light truck, SUV tires, as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States.
