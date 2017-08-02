Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay announces Pairings for August 4th APSU Governors Golf Classic

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Pairings have been announced for Friday’s Austin Peay State University/Echo Power Engineering Governors Golf Classic fundraiser, presented by Hand Family Companies and the APSU Governors Club, is set for August 4th, 2017 at the Clarksville Country Club and Swan Lake Golf Course.

New this year is a Women’s Division, which includes breakfast at the course courtesy of Bojangles, teeing off at 8:00am at the Clarksville Country Club. The Open Division – lunch included, with Dairy Queen provided on the course – tees off at 12:30pm from both courses.

Pairs set for 2017 APSU Governors Golf Classic. (APSU Sports Information)

Following golf, participants can join Austin Peay coaches and staff for a Partner Celebration Dinner at the Clarksville Country Club, sponsored by Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, Nicoletta Catering, Chartwells and Bojangles.

Dinner is open to all golfers, community and corporate partners, with donated items from Austin Peay sponsors available for bid via silent auction. Cindy McElroy and Ivan Colon will provide the evening’s musical entertainment.

2017 APSU Governors Golf Classic Pairings

Women’s Division – 8:00am – Clarksville Country Club
1 Donna Ruggles, Lynn Osborn, Karen Richards, Dottie Dube
18 Cindy Taylor, Tonya Wells, Gena Deere, Christy Glaser
17 Paula Palmier, Marcy Maurer, Cinda Haddon, Linda Devine
16 Sharon Grimes, Nancy Howell, Sun Swanson, Jane Brake
15 Lindsey Radcliff, Kelsey Schutt, Holly Batey, Tala Mumford
14 Margaret Jones, Path Bath, Missy Rye, Joy Ogles
13 Cheryl Holt’s team
10 Larae Davenport, Mary Beth Morgan, Michelle Martin, Patty Shaffer
9 Margie Turner, JoAnn Baggett, Sherry Pennington, Mallory Saleh

Open Event – 12:30pm – Clarksville Country Club
1 Bert Covington, Jamie Webb, David Chesney, Doug Weiland
1A Tom Creech, Kyle Luther, Eric Hawkins, Jim Jobe
2 Landon Brake, Larry Dean, John Towell, John Wallace
3 Steve Griffy, John Hadley, Clark Nicholson, Jamie Lankford
4 Greg Goodley, Taylor Goodley, Ashton Goodley,
4A Matt Bucy, Bradley Sandifer, Antonio Murgas, Jeremy Means
5 Todd Peters, Terry Yarbrough, Rich Taylor, TBA
5A Phillip Hagewood, Rick Scott, Jim Durrett, Brian Barger
6 Steve Glass, Curry Glass, Bryan Smith, Mark McClintoch
7 Rudy Johnson, John Morgan, David Gregory, Dave Loos
7A Edmound Terrell, Ron Morton, Dickie Rye, Dan Rohlston
8 Hal Matthews, Stephen Oaks, Doyle Robertson, Riley Cooper
9 Steve Kemmer, Tom Parnin, Marty Martin, Alex Martin
9A Mark Ethridge, Jennifer Ethridge, Dean Webster, Michelle Webster
10 Don Jenkins’ Team
10A Hayes Wellington, Derek Heiar, Josh Lewis, Matt Hinton
11 Dewey Browder, Mitch Robinson, David Kanervo, Al Irby
11A Jostens’ Team
12 Tom Kane, Tom Denney, Rick Hackwell, Brian Dever
13 John Harris, Stephen Wofford, Tim Wheeler, Johnny Baggett
14 Joe Maynard’s Team
14A Billy Wall, Matt Sinks, Will Adams, Jacob Kasbrick
15 Harold Ragor, Richard Shifflett, Brad Ragor, Joey Wells
15A Scott Candrige’s Team
16 Kelly Napier’s Team
17 Jim Hite, Michael Patterson, Harold Stafford, Tom Oliver
18 Lance Morgan, Seth Morrision, Josh Jones, Max Green
18A Jeff Waggoner, Boone Myers, Michael Massey, James Pitman

Open Division – 12:30pm – Swan Lake GC
1 Doug Griffen, Drew Cole, David Midlick, Ryan Ivey
1A Ken Goble’s Team
2 Casey Shepherd, Lamar Clift, Bobby Morgan, Jimmy Mann
3 Terry Griffen, Chris Davis, Jonathan Sewell, Kurt Keene
4 Coy Baggett, Dan Molan, Alfred Byard, Dicky Seay
5A Kevin Judish, Jack Pruitte, Pat Sawyer, Price Hopson
5B Alan Groves’ Team
6 Josh Baggett, Mike Hyams, Rusty Hagenbuch, Trevor Brittingham
7 Jeff Burkhart, Jerry Myers, Burt Singletary, TBD
8 Len Rye’s Team
9A Harold Roberts’ Team
9B Sean Craft’s Team
10A Wayne Ard, John Hadley, Bobby Hancock, Bobby Perdue
10B Billy Hadley’s Team
11 Gail Scillian, Tom Scillian, Livy Leavell, Brian Duerr
12 Chick Fil A’s Team
13 Russell Crosby, Lynn Crosby, Ron Molnar, Judy Molnar
14A Aaron Hayes, Doug Hayes, Matt Monday, Corey Cornell
14B Tommy Bates, Ryan McIntyre, Rick Cabrera

