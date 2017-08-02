Austin Peay announces Pairings for August 4th APSU Governors Golf Classic

|
August 2, 2017 |
Clarksville, TN – Pairings have been announced for Friday’s Austin Peay State University/Echo Power Engineering Governors Golf Classic fundraiser, presented by Hand Family Companies and the APSU Governors Club, is set for August 4th, 2017 at the Clarksville Country Club and Swan Lake Golf Course.
New this year is a Women’s Division, which includes breakfast at the course courtesy of Bojangles, teeing off at 8:00am at the Clarksville Country Club. The Open Division – lunch included, with Dairy Queen provided on the course – tees off at 12:30pm from both courses.
Following golf, participants can join Austin Peay coaches and staff for a Partner Celebration Dinner at the Clarksville Country Club, sponsored by Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, Nicoletta Catering, Chartwells and Bojangles.
Dinner is open to all golfers, community and corporate partners, with donated items from Austin Peay sponsors available for bid via silent auction. Cindy McElroy and Ivan Colon will provide the evening’s musical entertainment.
2017 APSU Governors Golf Classic Pairings
|
Women’s Division – 8:00am – Clarksville Country Club
|1
|Donna Ruggles, Lynn Osborn, Karen Richards, Dottie Dube
|18
|Cindy Taylor, Tonya Wells, Gena Deere, Christy Glaser
|17
|Paula Palmier, Marcy Maurer, Cinda Haddon, Linda Devine
|16
|Sharon Grimes, Nancy Howell, Sun Swanson, Jane Brake
|15
|Lindsey Radcliff, Kelsey Schutt, Holly Batey, Tala Mumford
|14
|Margaret Jones, Path Bath, Missy Rye, Joy Ogles
|13
|Cheryl Holt’s team
|10
|Larae Davenport, Mary Beth Morgan, Michelle Martin, Patty Shaffer
|9
|Margie Turner, JoAnn Baggett, Sherry Pennington, Mallory Saleh
|
Open Event – 12:30pm – Clarksville Country Club
|1
|Bert Covington, Jamie Webb, David Chesney, Doug Weiland
|1A
|Tom Creech, Kyle Luther, Eric Hawkins, Jim Jobe
|2
|Landon Brake, Larry Dean, John Towell, John Wallace
|3
|Steve Griffy, John Hadley, Clark Nicholson, Jamie Lankford
|4
|Greg Goodley, Taylor Goodley, Ashton Goodley,
|4A
|Matt Bucy, Bradley Sandifer, Antonio Murgas, Jeremy Means
|5
|Todd Peters, Terry Yarbrough, Rich Taylor, TBA
|5A
|Phillip Hagewood, Rick Scott, Jim Durrett, Brian Barger
|6
|Steve Glass, Curry Glass, Bryan Smith, Mark McClintoch
|7
|Rudy Johnson, John Morgan, David Gregory, Dave Loos
|7A
|Edmound Terrell, Ron Morton, Dickie Rye, Dan Rohlston
|8
|Hal Matthews, Stephen Oaks, Doyle Robertson, Riley Cooper
|9
|Steve Kemmer, Tom Parnin, Marty Martin, Alex Martin
|9A
|Mark Ethridge, Jennifer Ethridge, Dean Webster, Michelle Webster
|10
|Don Jenkins’ Team
|10A
|Hayes Wellington, Derek Heiar, Josh Lewis, Matt Hinton
|11
|Dewey Browder, Mitch Robinson, David Kanervo, Al Irby
|11A
|Jostens’ Team
|12
|Tom Kane, Tom Denney, Rick Hackwell, Brian Dever
|13
|John Harris, Stephen Wofford, Tim Wheeler, Johnny Baggett
|14
|Joe Maynard’s Team
|14A
|Billy Wall, Matt Sinks, Will Adams, Jacob Kasbrick
|15
|Harold Ragor, Richard Shifflett, Brad Ragor, Joey Wells
|15A
|Scott Candrige’s Team
|16
|Kelly Napier’s Team
|17
|Jim Hite, Michael Patterson, Harold Stafford, Tom Oliver
|18
|Lance Morgan, Seth Morrision, Josh Jones, Max Green
|18A
|Jeff Waggoner, Boone Myers, Michael Massey, James Pitman
|
Open Division – 12:30pm – Swan Lake GC
|1
|Doug Griffen, Drew Cole, David Midlick, Ryan Ivey
|1A
|Ken Goble’s Team
|2
|Casey Shepherd, Lamar Clift, Bobby Morgan, Jimmy Mann
|3
|Terry Griffen, Chris Davis, Jonathan Sewell, Kurt Keene
|4
|Coy Baggett, Dan Molan, Alfred Byard, Dicky Seay
|5A
|Kevin Judish, Jack Pruitte, Pat Sawyer, Price Hopson
|5B
|Alan Groves’ Team
|6
|Josh Baggett, Mike Hyams, Rusty Hagenbuch, Trevor Brittingham
|7
|Jeff Burkhart, Jerry Myers, Burt Singletary, TBD
|8
|Len Rye’s Team
|9A
|Harold Roberts’ Team
|9B
|Sean Craft’s Team
|10A
|Wayne Ard, John Hadley, Bobby Hancock, Bobby Perdue
|10B
|Billy Hadley’s Team
|11
|Gail Scillian, Tom Scillian, Livy Leavell, Brian Duerr
|12
|Chick Fil A’s Team
|13
|Russell Crosby, Lynn Crosby, Ron Molnar, Judy Molnar
|14A
|Aaron Hayes, Doug Hayes, Matt Monday, Corey Cornell
|14B
|Tommy Bates, Ryan McIntyre, Rick Cabrera
