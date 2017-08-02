Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held August 3rd, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

With 10+ venues, bars and businesses participating each month, the First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The August Art Walk will be held August 3rd, 2017 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley.

The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Framemaker (705 North Second Street)

For over two decades, The Framemaker has offered a unique selection of frames and art services to the Middle Tennessee area.

Artist Information

“Who Needs Eyes…”: Paintings by Tracy Bettencourt

The Framemaker proudly presents new paintings by Tracy Bettencourt. This exhibit is part of Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk on August 3rd, 2017. An opening reception will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The exhibit will remain on display at the Framemaker throughout the month of August during normal business hours (Monday through Friday 10:00am to 5:00pm).

Tracy Bettencourt, mother of two, artist, advocate for persons with disabilities, motivational speaker and Austin Peay State University Alumni, began to lose eyesight in her early 30’s from an eye disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Tracy writes, “The paints I use are textured acrylic and forms of puffy paint. My hands are my eyes and the puffy paint allows me to convey my thoughts and feelings to canvas using tactile lines. Every day I wake and live in darkness yet with my new-found skill of painting, I’m able to share my unique perception of the world around me as well as convey the unseen beauty of life”.

The Framemaker is located at the corner of North Second Street and Georgia Avenue, across from the Clarksville Academy.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse will feature local artist, Deidre’ Ann Mitchell, during the August First Thursday Art Walk.

Deidre’ Ann Mitchell and I am the owner and designer of this new and upcoming small business. DAM Art & Designs is dedicated to creating quality, custom pieces of art for every budget and personality.

After graduating from Austin Peay State University and spending 10 years teaching Music and Drama in the Clarksville Montgomery County School System, I took a break to get married and start a family. This business was born out of my desire to continue pushing myself to grow artistically and has proven to not only be a successful venture but an amazing opportunity to share my art with people from around the country.

DAM art is a uniquely custom piece of art that I work with YOU in creating. Whether it be digital photographic designs for a nursery, man cave, family room or a painting on canvas or even a door/wall hanger, DAM art promises to deliver a piece of art that is truly one of a kind and that can easily turn into a family treasure.

Thank you so much for taking the time to view my art and remember…

It’s Not Just Decor…It’s DAM art!

Stop in, see the art, listen to the live piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

The Roxy Regional Theatre – (100 Franklin Street)

Peg Harvill Gallery

Artist Information

During the month of July, the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Peg Harvill Gallery will host local artist, Gail Meyer.

Artist Gail Meyer, a long time member of the Downtown Artist Co-op, will be displaying her paintings of women in cityscapes which will include a few local scenes.

Many of her paintings are done with pallet knife and very textured. She is captivated by women in city life and all it’s complexities. The exhibit will be on display in the Roxy’s Peg Harvill Gallery in the month of August.

Additional gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00am – 2:00pm.

For tickets to and information about our current production, “Steel Magnolias”, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

The DAC is an association of talented local artists and interested patrons dedicated to promoting the visual arts in the Clarksville/Montgomery County area.

Our objectives are to sponsor art exhibitions of work by Co-op members and regional artists, to provide continuing support for the Co-op and its membership through the sale of art work, to encourage arts education with outreach programs and scholarship fundraisers, and to develop membership services which directly support the arts community.

Artist Information

Downtown Artists Co-op (DAC) is proud to announce our Annual Regional Juried Art Exposition. This is a juried exhibit of fine art open to all artists from the Middle Tennessee and Kentucky area. Art works in the Exposition are entered in the following four categories: Painting, Drawing, Mixed Media/Collage and 3D/Fabric Arts.

The opening reception for the Art Expo will be on August 3rd, 2017 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm. The DAC will be serving up fabulous appetizers, punch and liquid refreshments along with stunning works of art by regional artists of all kinds. As always, the DAC opening is a central part of Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk, a wonderful evening of art, music and more in beautiful Historic Downtown Clarksville. First Thursday Art Walk occurs regularly on the first Thursday of each month.

During the opening reception, DAC will announce the results and award prizes for the following: Best of Show, First, Second and Third Place in each category (and Honorable Mentions at the discretion of the juror). Winners will be announced and awards will be presented at the reception around 6:00pm.

About the Juror:

DAC always ensures a well-qualified and impartial juror(s) for all juried exhibits. Our juror this year is Haden Pickel. Haden has been represented in galleries across the Southeast with a strong presence in Nashville for over 30 years.

This exhibit will be on display the entire month of August. 2017. DAC Gallery is located at 96 Franklin Street, in Downtown Clarksville, TN. DAC will be open Noon-4:00pm, Wednesday – Friday and 10:00am-6:00pm on Saturday. See our website atwww.downtownartistsco-op.com or visit us on Facebook for more information.

This month’s exhibit is sponsored by The Framemaker and by Sango Fine Wines & Spirits. Other sponsors TBA.

Lilac Mums (127 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Lilac Mums is proud to host Purple Dog Designs during the August First Thursday Art Walk.

Purple Dog Designs is the brainchild of Louisiana natives and former pre-school teacher Leslie Guimbellot and husband Sam, Retired US Army. They currently live in Clarksville with their two dogs Alex and Molly.

Yada Yada Yada Deli (100 Strawberry Alley)

Artist Information

Yada Yada Yada Deli is proud to host Sophia Eisenbart, a recent graduate from Austin Peay and local artist during the August First Thursday Art Walk.

Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Artist Information

First Thursday Art Walk

The museum is open to the public with free admission as part of Downtown Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk.

Exhibits

Earth from Space

August 1st – September 27th | Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery

The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) is proud to present Earth from Space, a collaboration between SITES and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. This travelling exhibition consists of 41 large-scale banners of spectacular satellite imagery collected over the past 30 years.

Olen Bryant: In Loving Memory

August 1st – August 31st | The Leaf Chronicle Lobby

Olen Bryant, Tennessee sculptor artist and former professor of art at Austin Peay State University, died at the age of 90 during the week of July 9, 2017. The museum is honoring his life and artwork with this exhibit that showcases Bryant’s artwork from the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center collection.

Women Painting Women: In Earnest

August 4th – October 1st | Kimbrough Gallery

Women Painting Women began as an online blog highlighting women artists working in the figurative tradition, started at a time when the founders, all figurative painters, felt there was little support for those working in that genre.

Inspired by their discussions, but failing to find any single, comprehensive online resource cataloguing contemporary women artists painting the female figure, artists Alia El-Bermani, Diane Feissel and Sadie Valeri established the site in March of 2009; since then the site has featured the work of hundreds of women painters from around the world.

Women Painting Women: in Earnest is a traveling exhibition based on the original artists represented from the blog. It was organized by two of the blog founders, Alia El-Bermani and Diane Feissel. This is the sixth such themed show at the Customs House Museum. Thirty artists from across the country and abroad make up the roster.

The X Housewife Portraits by Kit Kite

August 8th – October 22nd | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

In this series of photographs, artist Kit Kite takes on the persona of a beleaguered housewife who is overwhelmed by sculptured piles of domestic items such as plastic utensils, milk cartons, and baking pans. Kite describes the series as dealing with “displacement, feeling undefined.”

Ed Nash: Terrain

August 10th – October 18th | Crouch Gallery

Nash focuses on abstract non-representational work. His mixed media terrain series build up on the canvas to create textured landforms. Nash currently lives in Nashville TN where he is an Art Dealer, Appraiser and Artist. His work can be found in collections across the US and UK and is represented in galleries in New York, Atlanta, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville TN.

Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature

March 23rd – August 13th | Memory Lane

This groundbreaking exhibition of Appalachian children’s literature examines seminal titles published since the 1800s. Come explore our region’s literary heritage and see how children’s literature tells the story of Appalachia. This is a traveling exhibit from East Tennessee Historical Society and Knox County Public Library.

This Is My Story

June 8th – October 15th | Jostens Gallery

Women writers representing multiple decades share their thoughts of who they are on May 14th, 2017 (Mother’s Day). Their writings are suspended on cloth, hung “clothesline style” in the gallery.

Mildred & Mable’s (109 Franklin Street)

Mildred and Mable’s is proud to support the August First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop in and check out and new look and all of the great gift and clothing options to transition you into the warmer months!

Rogate’s Boutique (115 Franklin Street)

You are sure to find something new and exciting each time you visit Rogate’s Boutique! Our store offers all the latest amazing fashion trends, while remaining focused on timeless style. And we know how much fun shopping should be, so you can always expect to have a great time here.

Artist Information

Rogate’s Boutique is proud to feature local artist, Hope Brill, during the August First Thursday Art Walk.

“I joined the Downtown Art Gallery last October. I paint with oils and acrylics as well as taking photos and creating sculptures. My resent projects include small whimsical sculptures.

I have 10 photos from my Predators Fan series currently hanging in the Children’s Gallery at Clarksville Public Library.”

Stop in and support our local artists and find something new for your wardrobe!

Couture Crush (101 Franklin Street)

Couture Crush is proud to support the August First Thursday Art Walk.

Find some new additions for your Summer wardrobe during the August First Thursday Art Walk!

