CMCSS names Sean Impeartrice Interim Chief Academic Officer

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System - CMCSSMontgomery County, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMSS) has announced that Dr. Sean Impeartrice has been named Interim Chief Academic Officer for CMCSS.

Dr. Impeartrice most recently has served as Secondary Special Education Coordinator in Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools.

Dr. Sean Impeartrice

Previous experience includes serving as a teacher and as principal in both Franklin, Tennessee and in Metro Nashville schools.

He previously served two years as Chief Academic Officer for CMCSS, and has five years experience as CMCSS Middle Schools Director.

He is an adjunct faculty member at Trevecca Nazarene University where he earned his Ed.D. in professional practice. He earned his master’s in educational leadership at Trevecca and his B.A. from Fresno State University in Fresno, California.

He has been a presenter at the state Lead Conference, for the Tennessee Department of Education, and is a presenter for the Balanced Leadership Framework, as well as Data-Based Planning for Principals. He also has served as chair of the Tennessee Board of Advanc-Ed, which accredits K-12 schools.


