Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court Celebrates Five Years of Making Difference

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery Veterans Treatment Court is celebrating their 5-year anniversary on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 at 1:00pm. They also will host a Phase V promotion ceremony for court participants in Judge Kenneth Goble Jr.’s courtroom at that time.

Former United States Attorney General Judge Alberto R. Gonzales will be the guest speaker at the event. Gonzales served as Attorney General during the George W. Bush Administration.

Presiding Judge Goble and Court Coordinator Lindsey Chantler implemented Montgomery County VTC in July 2012.

In five years, VTC has graduated 130 veterans and active duty soldiers from the minimum 11-month treatment program.

Veterans and soldiers who enroll in VTC have been involved in the criminal justice system due to a substance abuse problem or mental health issues frequently related to underlying issues such as Post-Traumatic Brain Disorder (PTSD) or Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) associated with military service.

Sections

Topics