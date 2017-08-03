APSU Football tickets available now for season opener at Cincinnati

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s athletics department has a limited number of tickets available through its ticket office for its season-opening contest at Cincinnati.

The Governors will face the Bearcats in a 6:00pm (CT), Thursday, August 31st, 2017 contest at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Austin Peay’s tickets, available for $41.00 each, will be located in Sections 104-108 at the stadium (see seating map below).

Fans wishing to reserve tickets for Austin Peay’s 2017 season opener, or purchase tickets to Austin Peay’s five-game home schedule, should contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office by phone 931.221.PEAY [7328]; by reserving a ticket online at www.LetsGoPeay.com/PeayTix; or visit the office, located in the Dunn Center Athletics Offices, during normal business hours.

Austin Peay also began sales of single-game tickets for its five-game home schedule, Tuesday. Reserved single-game tickets are available for $15,00 each while general admission tickets are $10.00 each.

Season tickets – the best value for Governors fans –remain available with reserved seating available for $55.00 per seat while general admission season tickets are $40.00 each. Chairback reserved seats are available at $55.00 each with a required Governors Club membership. Senior, youth, and military discounts are available as well. In addition, new full-amenity field-level end zone suites are available at Fortera Stadium.

Governors fans also are encouraged to join the Govs Club to upgrade their season ticket seat location and enhance the game day experience. Govs Club members will enjoy preferred seating, parking and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.00.

