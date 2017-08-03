Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Football tickets available now for season opener at Cincinnati

August 3, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU FootballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s athletics department has a limited number of tickets available through its ticket office for its season-opening contest at Cincinnati.

The Governors will face the Bearcats in a 6:00pm (CT), Thursday, August 31st, 2017 contest at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Austin Peay’s tickets, available for $41.00 each, will be located in Sections 104-108 at the stadium (see seating map below).

Tickets on sale now for Austin Peay Football's season opening game at Cincinnati Bearcats. (APSU Sports Information)

Tickets on sale now for Austin Peay Football’s season opening game at Cincinnati Bearcats. (APSU Sports Information)

Fans wishing to reserve tickets for Austin Peay’s 2017 season opener, or purchase tickets to Austin Peay’s five-game home schedule, should contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office by phone 931.221.PEAY [7328]; by reserving a ticket online at www.LetsGoPeay.com/PeayTix; or visit the office, located in the Dunn Center Athletics Offices, during normal business hours.

Austin Peay also began sales of single-game tickets for its five-game home schedule, Tuesday. Reserved single-game tickets are available for $15,00 each while general admission tickets are $10.00 each.

Season tickets – the best value for Governors fans –remain available with reserved seating available for $55.00 per seat while general admission season tickets are $40.00 each. Chairback reserved seats are available at $55.00 each with a required Governors Club membership. Senior, youth, and military discounts are available as well. In addition, new full-amenity field-level end zone suites are available at Fortera Stadium.

Cincinnati Nippert Stadium Seating Chart

Governors fans also are encouraged to join the Govs Club to upgrade their season ticket seat location and enhance the game day experience. Govs Club members will enjoy preferred seating, parking and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.00.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @AustinPeayFB on Twitter. General athletic news can also be found at LetsGoPeay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      August 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Jul    
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      2728293031  