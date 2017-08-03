Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police respond to Car Crashing into a Utility Pole

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Thursday, August 3rd, 2017 around 3:07pm, Clarksville Police report a 2010 Nissan Altima, driven by a 23 year old man, was traveling west on Crossland Avenue and left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle traveled down a sidewalk, crashed into and broke a utility pole, at which time, the vehicle returned to the roadway to a stopped position back on Crossland Avenue.

A Nissan Altima left the roadway on Crossland Avenue and stuck a utility pole Thursday afternoon. (Jim Knoll, CPD)

The driver and 22 year old passenger were uninjured.

Crossland Avenue between South Second Street and High Street is still shut down at this time while Clarksville Department of Electricity (CDE) repairs the utility pole.

The driver was cited for Failure to Use Reasonable Care.

