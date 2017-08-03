Clarksville Police says New School Year means it’s Time to Prepare for School Traffic

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reminds everyone that a new school year is about to begin, so it is time to put our thinking caps back on and pay attention to school zones, added pedestrian traffic, and those big yellow buses transporting the children.

Law enforcement will be out in full force to ensure motorists are following the rules of the road in school zones and along the bus route paths.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) classes start on Monday, August 7th, 2017 with a half day schedule. The first full day is Wednesday, August 9th, 2017.

The Clarksville Police Department wants to remind everyone of the following rules of the road and information to ensure that we have a safe 2017-2018 school year.

CPD’s Traffic Unit Supervisor Sgt Johnny Ransdell says , “We will be watching for people passing school buses and for speeders in the school zones.”

School Zones

School Zones are marked with lights or traffic signs – drivers need to be alert, monitor their speed and do not be a distracted driver

All school zones have a 20 MPH speed limit unless otherwise posted. Speeding in a school zone could result in you being charged with Reckless Driving.

Pay attention to school crossing guards or officers directing traffic in the school zones

Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and residential areas

Be prepared to stop and yield to children in crosswalks. Don’t block crosswalks.

**Speeding in a school zone can result in a fine of $269.50 and points on your license.

Note: The School Zone reduced speed lights will be flashing on the “full day” schedule. The speed lights are not adjusted on half day schedules so be aware when schools are released on half days, the lights will not warn you to reduce speed.

School Buses

If you’re behind a school bus, allow more stopping distance. It gives you more time to stop once the yellow light starts flashing.

It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus stopped to load or unload children.

Never pass on the right side of the bus, this is the loading and unloading area for children.

Meeting a school or church bus – If the red stop warning signal lights are flashing and stop arm is extended, traffic must stop until the stop arm is pulled back and the bus motion resumes.

Overtaking a school or church bus- drivers approaching from the rear shall not pass when the red stop warning signal lights are flashing and come to a complete stop until the stop signal arm is pulled in and the bus motion is resumed.

Yellow Flashing Lights – The bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop.

Red flashing lights – When the red lights are flashing and stop arm is extended, the bus is stopping to load or unload children. Motorists should stop and wait until the Red flashing lights are turned off, stop arm is retracted and the bus begins to move again before moving their vehicle.

Special Notes:

Driving on a highway with separate roadways for traffic in opposite directions, divided by a median space or barrier not suitable for vehicular traffic (examples 76 Connector and Jack Miller Boulevard), drivers in opposite direction of travel do not have to stop but should proceed with caution

A turn lane in the middle of a four-lane highway is not considered a barrier. Drivers meeting a school bus on this type of road would be required to stop in both directions (examples: Fort Campbell Boulevard, Providence Boulevard, and Tiny Town Road)

**School Bus violations carry a fine between $250.00 and $1,000 for not stopping for a stopped school bus. The typical fine is $464.50 and points on your license.

Expect Traffic Delays

Expect Traffic Delays Throughout the School Year in the following areas:

Rossview Road and Rossview Campus. (Extremely heavy during school hours)

East Montgomery Elementary

Montgomery Central Campus

Dixie Bee Road

Trough Springs Road

To avoid school traffic delays, take alternate routes or plan additional time to arrive at your destination.

