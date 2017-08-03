|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office makes public aware of Job Related Scams
Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens of job related scams. A job related check cashing scam has recently been reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a local citizen.
Check cashing scams frequently begin with an email correspondence offering a job. Checks, money orders or wire deposits will be sent to the victim for “processing” or to pay for job related expenses.
The victim will be asked to cash the check or money order and send a percentage of the funds back to the scammers. Once the funds are sent back to the scammers the victim’s bank or financial institution learns that the check/money order/wire transfer was fraudulent. The funds are then subtracted from the victim’s account and they are made liable for the lost money.
Keep in mind the following when job searching:
