Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office makes public aware of Job Related Scams

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens of job related scams. A job related check cashing scam has recently been reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a local citizen.

Check cashing scams frequently begin with an email correspondence offering a job. Checks, money orders or wire deposits will be sent to the victim for “processing” or to pay for job related expenses.

The victim will be asked to cash the check or money order and send a percentage of the funds back to the scammers. Once the funds are sent back to the scammers the victim’s bank or financial institution learns that the check/money order/wire transfer was fraudulent. The funds are then subtracted from the victim’s account and they are made liable for the lost money.

Keep in mind the following when job searching:

Be cautious of any employer offering employment without an interview.

Be cautious of any employer who charges a fee to either employ or find placement for you.

Please investigate thoroughly any employer requesting that you transfer funds or receive packages for reshipment, especially if they are located overseas. Most of these employment offers are check-cashing or shipping scams!

Do not provide your social security number or any other sensitive information to an employer unless you are confident that the employer is legitimate.

Avoid vague offers as these are often scams. If the employer is not willing to specifically describe the position they are offering, you should exercise caution.

Be wary of inflated claims of product effectiveness.

Be cautious of exaggerated claims of possible earnings or profits.

Beware when money is required up front for instructions or products.

Be leery when the job posting claims “no experience necessary.”

Be cautious when dealing with individuals outside of your own country.

Be wary when replying to unsolicited emails for work-at-home employment.

Research the company to ensure it is authentic.

Contact the Better Business Bureau to determine the legitimacy of the company.

Be cautious of employers who conduct their interviews in a home setting or in motel rooms.

