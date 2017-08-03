TDOT to begin repairs on McClure Bridge Friday, August 4th

Montgomery County, TN – Beginning Friday, August 4th, 2017, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will start repairs on McClure Bridge in southern Montgomery County. The repairs will occur over the next three weekends.

The bridge crosses the Cumberland River on Highway 48/13 and is the main thoroughfare from southern Montgomery County to Clarksville.

The bridge was inspected late last year and one of the two beams that hold up the bridge was found to have problems. A weather joint was also found to be need of repair. A large metal plate had been put over it until repairs could be made.

TDOT will be working on the bridge during the night to minimize impact on traffic. During that time, the bridge will have one lane closed. Work each night will begin at 6:00pm and end at 6:00am.

Both lanes will be open during the daytime.

TDOT asks motorists to seek alternate routes while repairs are being made.

Plan have been in the works to expand McClure Bridge to five lanes but have been delayed due to lack of funds.

TDOT McClure Bridge Repair Schedule Date Time August 4th – August 7th 6:00pm – 6:00am August 11th – August 14th 6:00pm – 6:00am August 25th – August 28th 6:00pm – 6:00am

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

